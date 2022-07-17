KCR announces Rs 1000 crore package to flood affected victims

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 1000 crore package to construct a permanant colony in higher altitude in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. He wanted to address the submergence problems permanently.

He said that Bhadrachalam and Pinaoaka assembly constituencies badly affected due to heavy rains. There was no loss of life reported in the heavy rains. The government is committed to resolve the submergence issues on a permanant basis.

The Chief Minister also instructed State Health Director G Srinivas to take up necessary measures to curb the spread of communicable diseases.

Announcing that steps will also be taken to prevent submergence of Lord Rama Temple during heavy rains, the CM said he will visit again to the temple town soon.

The CM also announced free distribution of 20 kg Rice for two months to the people who were living in submerged places. Rs 10,000 immediate relief will also be given to each family . He suggested people to be on high alert for 15 days. The CM thanked all officials for strictly adhering the instructions from Hyderabad and saved people lives during heavy rains for a week in Telangana recently.