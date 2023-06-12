  • Menu
KCR arrives in Jogulamba Gadwal, will inaugurate collectorate

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Highlights

This will be the last District Collectorate to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. As of now 19 integrated District Collectorates were opened by the CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached Jogulamba Gadwal District to inaugurate the integrated District collectorate complex and BRS party office.

He will inaugurate the party office and also address a public meeting in the evening. He would also address the government staff during the inauguration of the Collectorate. This will be the last District Collectorate to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. As of now 19 integrated District Collectorates were opened by the CM.

