KCR arrives in Jogulamba Gadwal, will inaugurate collectorate
Highlights
This will be the last District Collectorate to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. As of now 19 integrated District Collectorates were opened by the CM
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached Jogulamba Gadwal District to inaugurate the integrated District collectorate complex and BRS party office.
He will inaugurate the party office and also address a public meeting in the evening. He would also address the government staff during the inauguration of the Collectorate. This will be the last District Collectorate to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. As of now 19 integrated District Collectorates were opened by the CM.
