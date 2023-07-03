KCR asks officials to ensure water storage in reservoirs; give priority to drinking water 

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday directed officials to take war-footing measures to ensure that water is stored in reservoirs by regularly lifting water from the projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers, including Kaleshwaram, to prevent such a situation in the State.

The CM held discussions with ministers and officials on availability of water flowing in rivers such as Pranahita, reserves in reservoirs, current electricity demand at the Secretariat.

He said action should be taken to prevent shortage of drinking/irrigation water across the State. He advised officials to give priority to drinking water and to continuously monitor water level in the reservoirs under the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Senior officials of the respective departments explained details of water availability in projects to KCR.

The CM said the irrigation department and Transco should work in coordination and provide water to people ‘drop by drop’. Water reaching through Pranahita should be lifted through Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla projects and fill Mid Manair.

From there, half water should be taken to the Lower Manair dam; another half to SRSP through the revival flood channel.

Rao said, “the value of Kaleshwaram will be known only in difficult times. As much as they have worked hard for construction of the project, officials of the Irrigation, Transco and Agriculture department have a heavy responsibility to ensure that there is no problem of water for drinking and irrigation by lifting from the Pranahita and Godavari.

“This is a testing time for the Irrigation department," the CM clarified. He asserted that this is not previous Telangana; it is not possible to think like in the past.

"We built projects without water problems. Abundant water is available for drinking and irrigation. It is only when such situations come that we need to prove our ability. It is in times of crisis that we should reap harvest. Put all your knowledge and work for people. This situation should be taken as a challenge.

This one year experience will be useful in future history of Telangana," said Rao.

The CM stated that though no water was flowing from the Upper Godavari, wateflowsr continues to flow continuously to Medigadda reservoir through Pranahita. “In this background, everyday one tmcft flows from Madigadda to Annaram and from there to Sundilla; motors should be run continuously, 24 hours a day. The same quantity of water should be moved from Sundilla to Mid Manor.

From there, half of water should be diverted to Lower Manair and another half should be diverted to SRSP through the flood canal.

Therefore, measures should be taken to ensure that irrigation water is supplied from Kaleshwaram to Sitaram thanda, the last ayacut in Suryapet via Tungaturthi”, he said.