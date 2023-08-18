  • Menu
KCR attends top comedian Son's marriage in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the marriage of the son of noted comedian Brahmanandam in the city on Friday night.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the marriage of the son of noted comedian Brahmanandam in the city on Friday night.

Accompanied by ministers and BRS senior leaders, the Chief Minister attended the marriage function and blessed the newly wed couple.

Delighted over the CM's visit, Brahmanandam couple thanked KCR.

