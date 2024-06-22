KCR bankrupted Singareni says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Live
Just In
Karimnagar : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the State government does it have the courage to ask for a CBI inquiry into the corruption and irregularities going on in Singareni.
He said that if the CBI conducts an investigation, it will be clear who is responsible for the plight of Singareni along with the former government officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that there is no intention to privatise Singareni but the Congress and BRS parties are spreading false propaganda and creating confusion among the people.
Speaking to the media here on Friday he said the Centre has only 49 percent share in Singareni. State’s is 51 percent. He clarified that it is impossible for the Central government to privatise Singareni without the approval of the state government.
The main reason for Singareni’s plight was ex-CM KCR and BRS government. The KCR government has handed over Tadicharla to private individual. If KCR family did corruption in Singareni for their own gain, Congress is also following the same path.