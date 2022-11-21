KCR begins ranking MLAs

Hyderabad: Having set a minimum target of 90 seats to come back to power for the third consecutive term, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken up analysis of MLAs' performance and status of implementation of developmental activities in each Assembly constituency.



KCR is said to be preparing a report on who is lagging behind in achieving the goals in the welfare and developmental activities in their constituencies. After analysing this report, KCR will lay special focus on those Assembly segments and work out strategies to put a check to any anti-incumbency factor.

KCR had recently held a meeting with TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs and state executive and discussed political developments taking place in the state and the progress in every Assembly segment represented by the Telangana party legislators.

The Chief Minister also asked all the 105 MLAs to prepare a progress report on their performance in their respective constituencies. He is also said to be gathering information about the performance of MLAs from ministers and has been holding meetings with them for clear understanding of the ground situation in each constituency.

In addition to this, the State Planning department is also preparing assembly wise development reports.

Sources said that the primary reports received from various sources revealed that the TRS MLAs in some segments in old Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Rangareddy districts had failed to achieve good results in completion of the local development works and also extending the welfare schemes to the needy. Reports said that applications seeking Aasara pensions, Dalit Bandhu, 2BHK housing and Kalyana Lakshmi benefits were pending in some assembly segments. "The CM has instructed the district authorities to dispose of pending applications and extend the benefit immediately," said a source.

Other developmental works like construction of school and college buildings, road network, progress in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi works will also be reviewed at the constituency level. The Chief Minister wants to push development as the main agenda in the next elections by fulfilling all assurances given to people. KCR will also embark on district tours in December to review the development works and hold reviews with local MLAs.