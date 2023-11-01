Live
Just In
KCR begins Subrahmanyeshwara Yagam at his farm house in Erravalli
Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Wednesday started the Yagam at his farm house in Erravalli wishing for the comprehensive development of the Telugu states. The Yagam named Subrahmanyeshwara Yagam with Rajashyamala, was initiated by Visakha Sri Sharada petham priests Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra Swamy on Wednesday at Erravalli.
The Yagam will span three days and is being conducted under the guidance of scholars who have specially arrived from Telugu states, as well as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The ceremony began with Gopuja (worship of cows), followed by Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam (purification ritual), and Panchagavya Prasana (consumption of a mixture of cow products). KCR and his spouse arrived at the Yagashala (sacrificial hall) after these rituals and paid their respects to Swarupanandendra Swami and sat for Yagam.
Under the guidance of the Guru, the Yaga commenced with the participation of KCR and his spouse. Swarupanandendra Swami administered Yaga sankalpa to the Chief Minister. Rajasya, the presiding deity of Visakha Sri Saradapieetha, is being worshiped during this Yagam.