KCR bid to topple govt is Revanth’s lie
Hyderabad: BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Monday alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was speaking irresponsibly and uttering lies.
Addressing a press conference here, Lakshmaiah said that it was unfortunate that Revanth Reddy being in the position of CM was speaking lies. He said that Revanth distorted the comments made by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana Bhavan recently. “KCR said BJP was a threat to the Congress government. He cited BJP’s attempts to topple his government in the past. KCR said that a senior Congress leader was in touch with him and he will bring 20 MLAs with him and he had reprimanded him not to do so but Revanth is campaigning in every meeting as if KCR will bring down his government,” said Lakshmaiah, adding the party was complaining to EC about his comments.
The BRS leader took exception to the comments of the chief minister on providing jobs. “Revanth Reddy is talking shamelessly that 30,000 jobs were given after the Congress government came into power. The CM does not have the common man’s understanding of how much time it takes to give a job. The CM is not talking about the implementation of guarantees,” said Lakshmaiah.