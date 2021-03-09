KCR broke Bhadradri temple tradition: Bandi Sanjay

Bhadrachalam: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during electioneering for the party MLC candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy in the temple town on Monday. Earlier in the day, he visited Lord Rama temple and offered pujas.

Later, speaking to the media in the temple premises, he said that he prayed Lord Rama to establish Rama Rajyam in Telangana. He questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao about Rs hundred crore that he announced for the development of Lord Rama temple.

Reminding that the CM had announced Rs hundred crore for the development of Lord Ram temple in 2015, he pointed out that KCR didn't released even a single rupee. KCR didn't developed Bhadrachalam as neither he nor his family members have lands here, Bandi criticised.

The BJP leader said KCR is the only Chief Minister in the country, who works busy from his farmhouse and he never gave schedule to any works. KCR has broken the tradition of Lord Rama temple history by not offering silk cloths and talambralu during the celestial wedding of Lord Ram during Brahmotsavalu, he pointed out.

Bandi Sanjay criticised that KCR and his family were not working to get 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' but busily working to earn money for themselves and developing their estates. He informed that the Central government had allotted Rs 30 crore for the development of Lord Rama temple under the Ramayana circuit, but the Chief Minister has not given the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for that project.

Condemning the Bhainsa incident that took place on Sunday night, Bandi Sanjay said journalists were injured in the incident but none of the Journalist unions responded to those incidents yet. He alleged that these attacks were being done under the direction of KCR and MIM leaders in the State.

Later Sanjay participated MLC election campaigning in Kothagudem and Khammam towns.

The huge number of leaders welcomed their leader in a grand note. The district committees organised bike rally during the programme. Sanjay appeal to the voters give good support to the party candidate for this elections.

Former MLC and Tamil Nadu State party co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Kisan Morcha State president Konapally Sridhar Reddy, party district presidents Galla Satyanarayana, Koneru Satyanarayana Murthy (Chinni), leaders Uppala Sarada, Kunja Satyavathi, Yerram Raju Behra, Ranga Kiran (RK), Numburi Rama Lingeswara Rao, Devaki Vasu Deva Rao and others participated in the programme.