Live
- Two women from Nellore dist in TTD Board
- China Mobile Reveals 6G Prototype for Sub-7GHz Frequency
- Bolstering disaster management
- Indian market opens flat on Diwali, L&T and Sun Pharma top losers
- UN migration agency renews funding appeal to protect migrants, IDPs from mpox outbreak in Africa
- 4 lakh consumers eligible for free gas in Nellore dist
- CM Dhami announces increased financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of martyrs
- Ensure effective grounding of Central schemes says Gurumoorthy
- ADB announces new action plan to boost disaster resilience in Asia-Pacific
- Diwali, a time to spread love, compassion, unity: Haryana Governor
Just In
KCR burdened people with`20,000 crore power charges: Congress leader
Highlights
Lashing out the previous BRS government for making people’s life miserable, district Congress leader Pasula Chanti said that KCR
Adilabad: Lashing out the previous BRS government for making people’s life miserable, district Congress leader Pasula Chanti said that KCR burdened people with more than Rs 20,000 crore by increasing power tariffs three or four times.
Now they are opposing the increase in electricity charges as if they had done something great during their regime, Chanti said.
He said that domestic, non-domestic and all categories of charges should be increased every year or the ERC meeting will be held to decide the fixed charges.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS