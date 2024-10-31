KCR burdened people with`20,000 crore power charges: Congress leader

Adilabad: Lashing out the previous BRS government for making people’s life miserable, district Congress leader Pasula Chanti said that KCR burdened people with more than Rs 20,000 crore by increasing power tariffs three or four times.

Now they are opposing the increase in electricity charges as if they had done something great during their regime, Chanti said.

He said that domestic, non-domestic and all categories of charges should be increased every year or the ERC meeting will be held to decide the fixed charges.