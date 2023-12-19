Live
Just In
KCR calls BRS MPs for immediate meet
Asks all the BRS MPs to visit him in Hyderabad and discuss future course of action
Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao responded to the concerns of opposition members in Parliament and the suspension of a large number of MPs. He issued orders to BRS party MPs to come to Hyderabad immediately. BRS sources said that KCR will meet the MPs of the party separately. KCR, who recently underwent hip replacement treatment, is currently resting at his residence in Nandinagar.
Meanwhile, 93 members of Parliament were suspended on Monday, while 50 more MPs were suspended on Tuesday. Due to this, the meetings are going smoothly. It seems that KCR has called back the BRS MPs in this order. It is reported that along with knowing the details of the chaos in the Parliament, the MPs will be advised on the way to act in the Houses on behalf of the party.