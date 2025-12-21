KCR calls BRS state executive meet today

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday summoned all senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to the crucial state executive as well as the BRSLP meeting at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

KCR is likely to finalize party strategy to fight for the protection of the Telangana rights in Krishna and Godavari river water sharing and also intensify political activity, including holding public meetings in the state, ahead of the MPTC, ZPTC and Municipal elections.

BRS chief is galvanizing the party cadre and legislators to register a resounding victory in the local body elections likely to be held in 2026. Party leaders said that KCR was happy on the BRS performance in the just concluded Gram Panchayat elections and decided to continue the same winning streak in the upcoming elections.

The BRS executive meeting will review the status of the water sharing disputes and the Telangana government’s efforts to safeguard the state interests in Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar link project by Andhra Pradesh.

The issue of disqualification of 10 defected BRS MLAs would also be discussed in the meeting. The five defected BRS MLAs against whom the Speaker struck down the disqualification petition recently are unlikely to attend the meeting. Another five defected MLAs against whom the disqualification petitions were pending would also not attend the meeting. Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar rejected the disqualification petitions against T Venkat Rao, A Gandhi, Krishnamohan Reddy, Prakash Goud and G Mahipal Reddy earlier.