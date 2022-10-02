KCR cautions youth of destructive forces

Warangal: 'Jai Telangana, Jai Bharat,' will henceforth be the new slogan of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. For the first time, KCR gave this slogan giving a clear indication of his intention to enter national politics with a bang soon.

KCR gave this slogan at the end of his speech after inaugurating the Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Warangal on National Highway-163 on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, KCR said the nation's future was intertwined with that of its youth. He exhorted the millennials to stand up to the challenge. He said that even though Telangana had achieved a stupendous growth the people must be aware of a few forces that have been working to reverse the trend for their vested interests.

Taking a dig at the Centre's double standards, he remarked that the central ministers visit the state, criticise the government and give awards to the state after their return to Delhi.

He said the State has been bagging several awards in various fields but still the Union ministers have the cheek to label Telangana as underdeveloped.

Reiterating Telangana as a rich State, KCR said that the per capita income of the State is better than that of Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

He said despite the Central Government showing empty hand for Telangana, we have sanctioned 12 new medical colleges in addition to the already existing five State-run colleges, making it to 17. The State was also ensuring a medical college each in 33 districts. The State which had 2,800 MBBS seats before 2014 now has 6,500 seats, and the number may go up to 10,000 in future. The students then will not have to go to other States or abroad anymore to pursue medicine, he added.

He said that the multi-level super-speciality hospital coming up on the land of Warangal Central Prison will become a lifeline of Warangal and other neighbouring districts. The hospital would have all facilities and could even attract patients from Hyderabad.

Later, the CM inspected multi-speciality in the state hospital and enquired about the facilities to be established in the 24-storeyed hospital, floor-wise. He directed the R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy to complete the construction of the hospital as early as possible. KCR also told the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao to inspect the progress of works at regular intervals.