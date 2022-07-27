KCR chants 2-point mantra to tackle Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is adopting a two-pronged strategy: one is political and the other is to see that the Centre addresses the pending issues pertaining to the state.

KCR, who is in New Delhi on Tuesday, held separate meetings with state officials and MPs. While the MPs have been asked to intensify their protests inside Parliament on various issues and stall the proceedings opposing anti-people policies, he has asked the secretaries of key departments to meet the officials concerned in New Delhi and see that the pending issues were resolved.

Officials with whom KCR had meetings were Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other top officials.

KCR is learnt to have enquired from the top officials about the status of pending issues and the unfulfilled promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Officials said that "KCR wants that they should pursue seriously the long-pending issues before the Centre and get a status report from the ministries. The officials have also been asked to get funds released for various centrally-sponsored schemes without delay." He instructed the officials of the Civil Supplies department to update him about the developments regarding paddy procurement by the Centre from time to time. Sources said that the Chief Minister will stay in New Delhi for another two, or three days. He will meet the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu and also a few other national leaders from different parties.