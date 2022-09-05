KCR comes down heavily on Centre, indicates entry into national politics

Nizamabad: The BJP-led NDA government had ruined the country during its eight-year rule. Unemployment has increased in the country, the value of rupee has gone down, Dalits and weaker sections have been ignored. They have sold away public sector companies, they have destroyed systems and institutions, could not control corruption and are deep in scams. Hence it is time for BJP-Mukt Bharat, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday.

KCR was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the new Collectorate complex in Nizamabad. In his brief address, he asked the people to go back and discuss what BJP had done for the country and prepare to make India a BJP-Mukt country.

He said after destroying every sector, now they want to hit the farm sector. That is why they brought the new power reforms Act. They want meters to be fixed on every pumpset and put a burden on farmers. In order to protect the country from such forces and reverse the situation for better and to take the country forward, he had decided to take an active part in national politics. If people decide to bring a non-BJP government at the Centre, it would supply free power to all farmers across the country and all welfare schemes of Telangana will be implemented, he said.

He called upon all the farmers' associations to hold meetings in villages and discuss the political situation in the country. The BJP instead of developing the country was fuelling religious hatred and is spreading falsehood that welfare schemes were freebies. KCR was referring to the criticism of the BJP about the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The chief minister announced sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Nizamabad Urban constituency. He said apart from the CDF funds, the eight constituencies in the erstwhile Nizamabad would get Rs 10 crore additional funds.