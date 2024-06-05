KCR congratulates TDP, Jana Sena chiefs

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief, K Chandrashekar Rao congratulated Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday. After winning a massive victory, the duo will form the government in Andhra Pradesh, KCR said in a statement issued here shortly after the results were revealed.

Another senior leader, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, said that elections and politics in India had become turning wheels. ‘At one point on the top, the other one is bound to be at the bottom’, he said, “winning an election these days does not depend on the track record of parties. Perceptional and make-believe approaches of parties during election time may benefit temporarily, but history records remain anyway. People see the BJP winning 50 per cent MPs even by not implementing constitutional guarantees given (the Telangana Reorganisation Bill) in ten long years of its governance; the Congress winning another 50 per cent seats in spite of not honouring what it promised to people."

T Harish Rao, Medak MLA and former minister, said winning and losing in politics are natural. In its 24-year history, the BRS has seen many ups and downs. “It has withstood many tides. There is no need to be disappointed with the Lok Sabha election results. With the blessings and affection of lakhs of workers, we will continuously work as the main opposition party for the interests of Telangana. We will question the Congress and BJP and make them implement their election promises. Respecting the public verdict and reforming ourselves, we will move forward with new hopes and ambitions for the future,” said Rao on X.