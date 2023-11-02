Live
Just In
KCR Couple performs Yantra Pooja as part of Rajasyamala Yagam
The Rajashyamala Yagam undertaken by Chief Minister KCR for the welfare of the people of Telangana state, is continuing with all customs. The entire farm field in Erravalli, owned by KCR, is echoing with the root mantras of Goddess Rajashyamala. The Yaga is being conducted undisturbed amidst Vedic chanting.
On the second day, Goddess Sivakamasundari, an incarnation of Goddess Rajashyamala, appeared in the Yagashala. Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra offered special prayers to the Goddess.
Chief Minister KCR and his wife performed Yantra Pooja. The Pundits recited Shulini Durga Kavacha 11 times followed by organisation of Indra Sukta Homa and Navagraha Sukta Homa. On the other side, Subrahmanya Kavacha yagam was performed with mantras along with Shadavaran.