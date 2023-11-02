  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR Couple performs Yantra Pooja as part of Rajasyamala Yagam

KCR Couple performs Yantra Pooja as part of Rajasyamala Yagam
x
Highlights

The Rajashyamala Yagam undertaken by Chief Minister KCR for the welfare of the people of Telangana state, is continuing with all customs.

The Rajashyamala Yagam undertaken by Chief Minister KCR for the welfare of the people of Telangana state, is continuing with all customs. The entire farm field in Erravalli, owned by KCR, is echoing with the root mantras of Goddess Rajashyamala. The Yaga is being conducted undisturbed amidst Vedic chanting.

On the second day, Goddess Sivakamasundari, an incarnation of Goddess Rajashyamala, appeared in the Yagashala. Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra offered special prayers to the Goddess.

Chief Minister KCR and his wife performed Yantra Pooja. The Pundits recited Shulini Durga Kavacha 11 times followed by organisation of Indra Sukta Homa and Navagraha Sukta Homa. On the other side, Subrahmanya Kavacha yagam was performed with mantras along with Shadavaran.

Click Here to view more Pics


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X