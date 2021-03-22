KCR directs irrigation officials to complete Palamuru LIS by year-end

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the irrigation officials to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme (LIS) by the end of the year. He also asked to complete the pending projects in Krishna basin.

The CM held a review meeting with the officials on the construction of Palamuru project and enquired about the developments in the construction work of the project and asked them to expedite the works.

Ministers from Palamuru district Singireddy Nirajan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, planning commission vice-president B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Lakshma Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Abraham, Anjaiah Yadav, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Narendar Reddy, Aala Venkateshwar Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, Harshavardhan Reddy, Chief Minister secretary Smitha Sabarwal, principal secretary of irrigation Rajath Kumar, ENC Muralidhara Rao and others were present.

"None of my speeches had not concluded without mentioning the water crisis in Mahabubnagar and fluoride issues in Nalgonda. Earlier governments had kept the projects in Telangana pending and the TRS government is completing all the projects one by one. Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and Jurala projects have been completed with providing irrigation water to 11 lakh acres. Although some works related to the projects are pending, those will be completed soon," the Chief Minister said.