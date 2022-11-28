KCR directs officials to beautify Nizamabad city

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the officials to think in a creative manner every day and bring qualitative progress in the lives of the people.

At a high-level meeting held on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan, KCR said that we should not stop being satisfied with what we have achieved and think bigger. He emphasised on the need for collective efforts of government employees in shaping each sector in tune with people's aspirations.

"Everybody works in a routine manner but what matters is how to work better. Think every day how much better you can do tomorrow than yesterday. What is important is how scientifically you live, enjoy and think about a work. Only then can we grow higher. For that, all the government departments must work together in coordination," he added.

Reviewing the development works undertaken by the Municipal Department across the state, along with further improvement of infrastructure in Nizamabad city, he asked the officials to develop the infrastructure in all sectors and take up beautification of the city. "It should become as beautiful as Khammam," he said.

He said rural economy has achieved qualitative growth resulting in increase in purchasing power of the people. All sections are becoming economically stronger. Now people are expecting more quality services from the government.

It is the responsibility of the government officials to provide better services to them, he added.



The Chief Minister said the demand for strengthening of civic amenities and hence there is a need to maintain the trust of the people with continuous efforts. "Government hospitals and other government systems which did not get public support in the past are receiving huge popularity today. Reverse migration is taking place in Telangana. Around 30 lakh people migrated to Telangana from neighbouring states for work. Revenues have increased, administrative reforms were implemented, and the governance reached the doorstep of people," he said.

"In the past, rainy season lasts for only two to three months. Today, the situation has changed. Due to constant rains, the length of construction work has also reduced. We must complete the development works within six months during non-rainy season. The administration should prepare plans accordingly," he told the officials.

The Chief Minister made it clear that development in Nizamabad city, which is on the path of progress, should be more vibrant. Works should be completed in two and a half months, he said.

The CM clarified that there is no shortage of funds for the development of Nizamabad. In addition to the already released funds, KCR ordered the Finance Secretary to release more funds required for the development of the city of Nizamabad.

State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao explained to the CM about the development works undertaken by the Municipal Department in the state.

MLC Kavitha requested the CM to provide spacious bus station, sports ground and Haj Bhavan in Nizamabad.