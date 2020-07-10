KCR expresses regret over damage caused to mosque, temple during secretariat demolition

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep regret over the damaged caused to the mosque and temple while demolishing the buildings inside the secretariat complex.

The CM said that the government will take up the construction works of the temple and mosque in the secretariat on a grand scale. He said that the religious places in the secretariat have been damaged after the debris of tall buildings fell on them. "I felt bad after learning the damage caused to these religious places. It should have not happened. The government's aim is to construct new secretariat replacing the old buildings but have no intention to damage to temple and mosque," the Chief Minister said.

He then assured that the government would construct the temple and mosque much bigger from its own funds and hand over them to the departments concerned. The two religious places will be constructed along with the construction of the new secretariat, the Chief Minister said.

Further, he said that the government will hold a meeting with the officials concerned to the mosque and temple and consider their views while taking up the construction works.