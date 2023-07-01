  • Menu
KCR expresses shock and Grief on Maharashtra Bus Tragedy

BRS National President Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of several people and others injured seriously in a fire mishap when they were travelling on a bus in Maharashtra.

CM KCR prayed for all the departed souls rest in peace and wish speedy recovery of the injured. BRS National President conveyed his deepest sympathies to the victim family members.

