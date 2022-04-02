KCR extends Ugadi wishes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conveyed his greetings to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, marking the commencement of Telugu New Year of "Shubhakruth".

In a statement, the Chief Minister hoped that the Telangana could witness more progress in all sectors in the days to come as the irrigation facilities are improved across the State due to construction of projects and farmers are happy over the facilities being provided by the government.

Stating that the Ugadi festival is the mark of commencing agriculture season, the Chief Minister said that his government had given utmost priority to the agriculture and irrigation sectors after the inception of the State and Telangana had witnessed a phenomenal growth in agriculture within the short span of time.