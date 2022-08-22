KCR facing clueless situation in Munugodu, charges Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president and Congress party MP Revanth Reddy came down heavily on the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday and alleged that the CM had bowed before the feet of the Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders of the State to win in the upcoming Munugodu by-elections as he was facing a clueless and helpless situation ahead of the by-polls.

He asked KCR, who insulted the communists in the past by asking them about their existence, as to how he had struck an alliance with the communists now.

Targeting the CPI leaders, Reddy asked them as to why they were falling in the trap laid by the CM? He said that he was disappointed at the decision of the CPI leaders to support the ruling TRS party in the upcoming by-elections in Munugodu. He asked CM KCR to swear by Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swami and state publicly that he was a rival of the BJP. Commenting on the Munugodu public meeting of the CM, he said that the public meeting did not serve any purpose in the state.

He said that the CM had not talked about the works he did for the development of Munugodu. He claimed that KCR was once again trying to deceive the people of the state by raising the issue of national politics. Referring to the statement of former MLA of the party Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy that he had given crores of rupees as help to CM KCR, he asked the CM to reveal about his secret understanding with Rajagopal Reddy.

He said that there was a need for the CM to respond to the claims made by Rajagopal Reddy about his relationship with KCR. Revanth Reddy asked KCR to announce the deadline for the completion of Dindi irrigation project. He mocked that KCR was responsible for party hopping acts of the public representatives of the state. He asked KCR if he was not responsible for the growth of the BJP, which did not have any kind of existence in the state, in Telangana? Reddy also said that CM KCR was also responsible for the aggressive attack of the BJP on Telangana from all corners.