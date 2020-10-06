KCR Finalizes Solipeta Sujatha As The Contestant For Dubbaka By-Election

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party chief KCR has finalized the contestant for Dubbaka by-election. He chose Solipeta Sujatha wife of late Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy over other rumoured party members. The by-election of Dubbaka constituency will be held on 3rd November and the results will be out on 10th November, 2020. Dubakka sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy breathed his last in August, 2020.

Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy served TRS party until his death and actively participated in Telangana movement. He also worked with utmost dedication for the TRS party and worked for the betterment of his constituency. Even all his family members also took part in Telangana movement and stood by the side of TRS party in all ups and downs. Thus KCR has decided to give the party ticket to Dubbaka Sujatha considering the family's bond with the constituency. He also said that, the decision is taken after having a consultation with all other party leaders.