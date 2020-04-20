KCR flays Centre for no financial aid to State

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday criticised the Centre for not announcing any financial package for States for the lockdown period.

Addressing the media persons, the Chief Minister said that he had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the demands raised by the State government to rescue the Telangana from the impending financial crisis.

The CM said he spoke to the Prime Minister over phone and explained the challenges being faced by his government in the crisis time.

He had already written a letter requesting the Centre to increase FRBM limit and also deferment of payment of loans and interests to the financial institutions.

The State revenues fell drastically and it is the time to rescue the States by the centre. The government is getting Rs 15,000 crore every month. In the crisis period, the state could earn not more than Rs 300 crore.

Stating that no air travel by any domestic traveler will be allowed to Telangana, KCR also said appealed to all people who planned to travel to the State by air cancel their travel plans till May 7.

KCR also explained the measures taken to protect farmers by purchasing all foodgrains by providing MSP.

Irrigation facility to 1.30 crore acres will be provided from June this year and required fertilizers will be supplied in advance in the Kharif season.

The CM also said all poor would get 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 financial assistance in May also. He clarified that DWACRA groups should pay the instalments.