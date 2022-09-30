KCR floating national party to help BJP in 2024: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud alleged that TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao colluded with BJP and floating a new national party to help BJP in the next general elections.

Addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan here, Madhu said that KCR was deliberately meeting the leaders of the Congress-led UPA partners at the national level and stayed away from contacting the BJP-led NDA partners. Without Congress, no national alliance is possible in the country, he said that KCR came up with the idea of floating national party to cover up his corruption and the failure of the TRS government in the state. "KCR is helping BJP internally to escape from the liquor scam. BJP also taken up a campaign that the TRS and Congress will forge alliance only to trouble the Congress in Telangana", he said. Recalling tha AICC leader Rahul Gandhi already made it clear that there will be no alliance between Congress and TRS, Madhu said that KCR has cheated people of all sections in Telangana. No one will trust KCR at the national level.

"NCP leader Sharad Pawar told me that KCR is the most deceitful Chief Minister in the country. KCR has done nothing for the State during his eight years rule. KCR's national party has nothing to do with the people", the congress leader said and questioned " If the war between BJP and TRS is real, why there is no action against KCR's corruption till now".

Calling upon people of Telangana to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Madhu said that noted Telangana fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji's house was demolished and an idol was erected after eight years.