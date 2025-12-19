KCR focusing on MPTC, ZPTC, municipal polls?

Hyderabad: With the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) winning more than expected number of sarpanch posts in the just concluded Gram Panchayat elections, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, who confined himself to the farmhouse for a long time, is said to be devising a strategy to secure good results in the ensuing elections for MPTCs, ZPTCs and urban local bodies in the early 2026.

Since BRS working president KT Rama Rao was holding a grip on urban local bodies, the young leader was already entrusted with the responsibility of preparing an action plan to win a greater number of municipalities.

According to party sources, another senior leader T Harish Rao will be given the responsibility of winning more MPTC and ZPTC segments in the upcoming elections. Leaders said that KCR analysed the outcome of the Gram Panchayat elections and came to a conclusion that people were not rallying behind the Congress government fully due to its failure in fulfilling the promises and also poor governance from village to the state Secretariat.

The BRS supremo instructed the district party leadership to gear up for the next phase of local body elections and prepare a report on the challenges in winning the most number of seats. KTR will review the party’s strengths and weaknesses in each municipality and take some crucial decisions to strengthen the party there.

During his tenure as MA & UD minister in the previous BRS government, KTR strengthened his political presence by holding regular meetings with local representatives in all municipalities. Now, KTR will tap experience in the municipal bodies and ensure the party’s victory.

Meanwhile, former minister Harish Rao is expected to monitor the political developments in the mandals and finalize strategy for the BRS victories in the MPTC and ZPTC polls.

“The two leaders will divide work accordingly during the elections and move forward to secure more number of seats“, leaders said, adding that KCR would hold the state executive and BRS Legislative Party meeting next week where the party chief would give specific instructions on how to win the next local body elections and the role of KTR and Harish Rao in handling the political situations during the elections in every mandal and municipality.