KCR fooled people of Telangana, alleges Jitender Reddy

Narayanpet: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has deceived all sections of people in the guise of Telangana movement. After gaining power as Chief Minister in the new State of Telangana, during the past 7 years of his rule, he has provided no jobs, no funds and now no water to the people of the state, alleged senior BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Jitender Reddy.

While taking part in the inspection of a vaccination center in Narayanpet district on Saturday, the BJP leader said that despite the central government's assistance regarding various facilities and equipments, the State administration has failed to utilise the same effectively and failed to contain the spread of Covid disease in the State.

The TS government has also failed to reach the vaccination targets, Jitender Reddy said. The central government has made him the in-charge of Telangana State to supervise the vaccination drives being taken up at various centers across the Telangana. "The central government has provided adequate quantities of vaccine doses to Telangana and had already started the vaccination process of administering the vaccine to all those in between 18 and above age groups since June 21st this month. Initially the super spreaders, local street vendors and those who are in constant touch with the public were given priority," said the former MP while inspecting a vaccination center in Narayanpet.

Jitender Reddy alleged that the Telangana State government had initially agreed to procure its own vaccines from the vaccine manufacturers, but after a few days the State governments expressed their inability to procure vaccines. In view of this the central government itself has come forward to procure the vaccines and are supplying it to the States, free of cost for administering it to the public in a big way. "Until now 27 crore people across India have been vaccinated, however we want to further accelerate this vaccine administration in a big way and by end of December more than 90 per cent of population in the country will be vaccinated," expressed confidence the former MP.

While talking about CM KCR, the BJP leader said, his promises of jobs, funds and water have all failed. He took the people of Telangana for a ride and after assuming to power as Chief Minister, he has forgotten the promises of jobs, funds and water and is working to strengthen his personal agenda of securing his family interests and discarding all those people who fought for the separate State of Telangana, alleged Jitender Reddy.

The former MP said before formation of Telangana in 2014, Telangana state had excess budget, but after 7 years, what we have seen is KCR has pushed the State into Rs. 4 lakh crore debt. Though Kaleshwaram project is constructed, there are no supplying canals, so how will the farmers get water from this project. All that KCR has done is looted the public money in the guise of projects and has done nothing for the development of the people of Telangana," alleged Jitender Reddy.