KCR for strategy on exiting lockdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is treading a careful path and is weighing the pros and cons of graded lifting of the lockdown after May 7.

Following the video conference the Prime Minister had with all state Chief Ministers on Monday, K Chandrasekhar Rao held a long review meeting with the officials to discuss the issues mentioned by the Prime Minister and to work out a roadmap for phased lifting of the lockdown. The government is likely to identify the areas which are in green zones and which do not have huge Muslim population particularly in rural areas and allow limited economic activity. The possibility of giving relaxation in some places after May 7 is not ruled out.

The reason for this is that if the lockdown rules were uniformly relaxed and if the Muslims come out for prayers during the month of Ramzan, there is every possibility of recurrence of the virus as maintaining social distance would become a problem. Hence the government feels that in areas where the Muslim population is more, the lockdown should be continued till May end. In any case, there would be no relaxation whatsoever for any sector till May 7. The state Cabinet which would meet on May 5 will weigh all possible options and take a final decision.

It is learnt that KCR too is of the opinion that while continuing with the lockdown at least partially, economic activity needs to begin again.

It may be mentioned here that this time the PM spoke to Chief Ministers of other states particularly form the North Eastern states and asked the remaining Chief Ministers to send a blueprint for the phased exit from the lockdown. However, there is no question of public transport being allowed or any relaxations being given for social gatherings or conducting functions like marriages, etc, at least for another four to five months.

Sources said KCR gave certain directions to the officials to prepare a blueprint which would be sent to the Centre soon. The Chief Minister too seems to agree with the Centre that while ensuring safety economic activity has to begin slowly and steadily.

Expressing happiness for the drastic decline in the positive cases reported, he hoped that Telangana will be the first Corona-free state in the country.

The officials informed the CM that 21 districts, out of 33, will be freed from corona with zero cases by April 28. It was already reported zero cases in 10 districts of Mulugu, Bhadrachalam, Nara yanpet, Wanapathy, Siddipet, etc. The Chief Minister also cautioned the officials to be vigilant. One should not feel relaxed because the number of positive cases was coming down. If social distancing was not maintained, there is every possibility of surge in the cases, he cautioned the officials.