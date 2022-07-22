KCR forget national politics: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday advised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to drop his plans about holding sway over national politics and take care of his career in State politics at least now.

In a statement he said, "As Droupadi Murmu is going to be elected as the next President of India, the CM should put a full stop to his antics in the national politics and forget about a role in them. It would be better for him to confine himself to the State as he is no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He said that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has got a huge margin in the first round over her rival Yaswanth Sinha, candidate of all opposition parties, as the counting of votes to the President poll has been taken up on Thursday.

He said that the NDA candidate would continue the same momentum in the counting of votes of MLAs and would win with a huge margin. "I am sure that Droupadi Murmu would get more than 70 per cent votes," he added.

The BJP leader said that TRS president and CM Chandrashekar Rao has made a futile attempt to defeat NDA candidate Murmu by supporting opposition parties' candidate. However, his gimmicks did not work and Droupadi Murmu would win the election handsomely.He alleged that CM KCR invited Yaswant Sinha for campaign in Telangana on the same day when PM Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad for the national executive meeting of BJP. "Even before the PM lands in Hyderabad, the CM ensured that Yaswanth Sinha arrives in Hyderabad. This is nothing but a cunning ploy," he said.

He alleged that the CM has been considering Telangana as his fiefdom. But Telangana belongs to each Telanganite. In fact the people are the real owners of Telangana. Narayana Reddy said that the CM was not leaving any chance which gives opportunity to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It seems the CM has developed personal grudge against the PM as the BJP is making strong inroads in the State under the leadership of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.