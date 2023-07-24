KCR gives a big Surprise to " Birthday Boy" KTR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave a big surprise to his son and minister KT Rama Rao on the latter's birthday today ( Monday).



The CM praised his son and state Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao for taking the initiative in the regularization of the services of VRAs and appointing them as government employees in various wings based on their qualifications. The CM said that recognizing KTR’s commitment to resolve the long pending VRAs issue, the government issued orders on the minister’s birthday.

The Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Revenue principal Secretary Naveen Mittal have been asked to issue orders on the occasion of KTR’s birthday, KCR said and specially thanked the officials for issuing GO without any legal issues in the regularization process.

The Chief Minister said that 10,317 VRAs with 10th class qualification will be inducted in Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha departments. 2,761 Village Assistants, who completed Intermediate education, will get the status of Record Assistant and 3,680 degree holders and above education qualification will perform their duties as Junior Assistants.

KCR said that state Finance department gave its approval for these posts. In another category, 3,797 VRAs, who are above 61 years of age, will be given employment to their children based on their education qualification. The government took the decision to give employment to the kin of VRAs above 61 age considering their service to the society for such a long time.

He said that the VRAs system continued as a residue of the feudal system and expressed concern over the struggling life of VRAs for generations by getting meager salary and sometimes they are forced to beg the farmers.

The CM said that everyone is appreciating the government for regularizing the VRA services and congratulated all of them who will join the new jobs soon. He said that the appointment orders will be given soon after the VRAs JAC submit the list. “If they bring their children, the government will take further action based on their educational qualifications. VRAs are henceforth pay scale employees" the Chief Minister said advised the VRAs to work hard in their respective departments being allotted soon and also get promotions by completing further studies.