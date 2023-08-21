  • Menu
KCR gives shock to four sitting MLAs, denies tickets

The BRS party sources said that the sitting MLAs from Khanapur, Bodhan, Bellampally and Asifabad will not get ticket to contest from BRS this time

Hyderabad : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to release first list of candidates for Telangana polls anytime now. It is said that 4 sitting MLAs are believed to be left behind this time. The BRS party sources said that the sitting MLAs from Khanapur, Bodhan, Bellampally and Asifabad will not get ticket to contest from BRS this time. The Sitting MLAs identified as Ajmira Rekha Naik from Khanapur, Rathod Bapurao from Bodhan, Durgam Chennaiah from Bellampally and Attram sakku of Asifabad.

It is also said that the BRS chief might give the important positions in the party for those missing out ticket this time.

