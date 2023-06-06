KCR government turned Telangana into debt-ridden, charges Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday made a scathing attack on 9 years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi government. He came down heavily on the State government under KCR which he alleged that it failed to fulfill the promises and the turning the State into debt ridden.

Takin to Twitter handle, Bandi Sanjay listed out the failure of the government in the last 9 years of KCR’s dictatorship

He alleged that KCR’s assets increased and the State government pushed into debts

He also alleged that KCR’s family got 4 jobs and on the other hand the State unemployed got paper leaks.

He criticized that KCR has got a farmhouse whereas the farmers couldn’t get loan waiver or crop insurance.

He ridiculed that KCR got 2 party offices in Hyderabad and the poor couldn’t get 2BHK.

He criticized that KCR’s family’s lands legalised through GO111 but the people’s lands encroached using Dharani.

He blamed that KCR gave plum posts to Telangana traitors on the other hand Telangana State Martyrs’ families ignored.

He said that KCR got a new secretariat for Vaastu but Hyderabad’s Old City fails to get Metro

He also said that KCR’s daughter gets Liquor contracts and the daughters of Telangana face rapes & suicides.

He alleged that KCR builts BRS party district offices but Sarpanches don’t get bills on time.