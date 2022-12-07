KCR govt follows Ambedkar's ideals: Prashant Reddy

Nizamabad: Legislative Affairs, Roads and Buildings Minister Prashanth Reddy said that there will be a new Secretariat named after BR Ambedkar in Telangana State and similarly a 125 feet statue of the Constitution maker is being constructed on the bank of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad.

Prashanth Reddy paid tributes to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary at his statue at Velpur mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Prashant Reddy praised Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar as a person who spent his whole life for the upliftment of poor and underprivileged communities.

He said that the rule of Chief Minister KCR in Telangana is continuing in accordance with Ambedkar's ideas. He also said that seeing KCR's struggle for the downtrodden sections, the entire country is praising him like frontier Ambedkar. The Minister reminded that Telangana State was formed because of Article 3 incorporated in the Constitution. He said that KCR is the person who respects Ambedkar the most and therefore it is the TRS government that is fully implementing his ambitions and ideas in India.

Prashanth Reddy revealed that today KCR is implementing the welfare programness for Dalits in Telangana which even Mayawati did not do for the people of the downtrodden sections when she was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

MLC Rajeshwar Rao, local public representatives, leaders and activists were among those who paid their respects to Ambedkar on the occasion.