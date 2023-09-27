KCR greets Muslims on Milad- Un- Nabi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Milad -Un Nabi' festival on Thursday (September 28).

KCR said that Muslims consider Milad Un Nabi, birthday of Prophet Muhammad, as the most auspicious day and the community believes Almighty Allah designated Muhammad as the last Prophet to spread the message of peace.

The Chief Minister wished that Prophet Mohammad teachings - Peace, Compassion, Religious thinking, Charity, Unity and Equality of all human beings will spread all over the world.

The CM said the schemes launched by the State Government for the socio-economic and spiritual development of the Muslim minority people are yielding desirable results.

KCR reiterated the government will continue efforts to preserve the spirit of " Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb" in Telangana. Eom