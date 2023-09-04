KCR greets teaching fraternity on Teachers day

Live
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the entire teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teacher's Day
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the entire teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teacher's Day (former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary ) on September 5.
KCR said that the role of teachers in inculcating discipline, making the students knowledgeable, creating a clear understanding of their goal and succeeding in achieving their aspirations was commendable.
The CM said the famous quote- "Matru devobhava Pitru devobhava Acharya devobhava" explains the importance of a teacher after the parents.
With the progressive policies adopted by the Telangana government, KCR said that the students studying in government schools were brining laurels to the state. The Telangana's reputation also gained importance at the national and international levels in the studies and sports. It was the testament of the Telangana government's dedication and sincerity towards providing quality education to all the needy.