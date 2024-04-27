KCR hand in glove with BJP: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR had connived with the BJP and was trying his best to see that the BJP Lok Sabha candidate wins the polls in Zaheerabad, so that it would facilitate the bail for his daughter K Kavitha.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Zaheerabad, Revanth said that though for the public consumption the BRS had put up a candidate Gali Anil Kumar from Zaheerabad, he was not getting the support from the party rank and file. The BJP had expressed its keen interest in this constituency and KCR was facilitating the victory of the saffron party, Revanth said.

Appealing to the people not to vote for the BJP, Revanth said Modi 3.0 government would change the Constitution and make farmers as slaves to Adani and Ambani. It will scrap the reservations if it comes to power at the Centre.

He said the Britishers enslaved India with their divide and rule policy after beginning their operations from Surat and looted India’s riches from minerals to diamonds like Koh-e-Noor.

The Chief Minister promised to develop the Zaheerabad constituency and announced Rs 2 crore government funding for libraries. He also promised Mahila ITI and pharma village in the constituency.