KCR has aces up his sleeve to retain all 14 Assembly seats in Mahabubnagar district

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has drawn up a ‘master plan’ to retain all 14 Assembly constituencies in the old Mahbubagnar district, where TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP senior leader DK Aruna have been making efforts to prove their political dominance in the upcoming State Assembly elections.



While the two other strong leaders along with a Congress veteran Nagam Janardhan Reddy are ready to hit the poll battle ground in the erstwhile district , KCR is said to be making strategic moves in the politically active Mahbubnagar to ensure the BRS maintains its strong hold in the ensuing elections. After BRS senior leader and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MLC K Damodar Reddy joined the Congress recently , the pink party leadership has already plunged into action to mitigate the damage.

Leaders say survey reports indicate the Congress is emerging strong and the BRS will face a tough situation in the wake of increasing anti-incumbency in some Assembly segments. IN 2018 elections, the BRS won 13 out of the 14 Assembly seats. Congress MLA B Harshwardhan Reddy switched loyalties to KCR after the elections. Now, Congress leader Krishna Rao emerged strong in the segment and the fight will be more tough in the ensuing polls. Legislators from Alampur (VM Abraham), Gadwal ( Krishna Mohan Reddy) , Kodandagal ( P Narendar Reddy) , Devarakadra ( A Venkateswara Reddy ) Achampet ( G Balaraju) and Makthal ( CH Rammohan Reddy ) are facing a tough time due to various factors. They are facing criticism of not addressing public grievances.

Leaders say KCR has already reviewed the political situation in these segments and warned the MLAs to work hard and win people’s confidence before going for the polls.

On the other side, Revanth Reddy is eyeing to win elections from his home turf Kodangal and Aruna has made all arrangements to prove her mettle in Gadwal. Nagam is prepared to fight elections from Nagarkurnool where BRS legislator M Janardhan Reddy is strong. Leaders say Revanth , Aruna and Nagam Janardhan Reddy are maintaining political dominance in old Mahbubnagar district as they played key roles in previous governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh . The big challenge before KCR is to field winning horses in all segments and emerge victorious.

“A few MLAs are likely to be replaced with strong leaders based on election survey reports. KCR’s strategy drew good results in the 2018 assembly polls.

The BRS chief had succeeded in defeating Revanth and Aruna. Now, the same strategy will be adopted to crush the entire Opposition in the critical assembly elections“, they point out.