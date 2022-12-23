KCR has equal respect for all religions: Errabelli

Mahbubabad: The power-hungry BJP relies on communal politics and divisive tactics, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Contrary to the BJP's communal ideology, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been treating all religions equally. Speaking at the distribution of clothes to Christians at Thorrur on Friday, he said that Telangana is a secular State where all religions get equal respect.

He recalled that the government was distributing clothes to Muslims on Ramzan and sarees to Hindus on Bathukamma festival. "People should be aware of the BJP's divisive tactics aimed at enhancing its vote bank," Errabelli said.

The BJP-led Central government is giving step-motherly treatment to Telangana. The Centre is demanding Telangana to return the money spent on constructing crop drying platforms (kallalu) with the MGNREGS funds, the minister said, criticising the Modi government for its anti-farmer policies. On the other hand, Telangana government has been spending thousands of crores to give a fillip to agriculture.

Besides providing irrigation facilities, the State was also giving financial assistance to the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the minister said. He said that the Centre was trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) with an aim to benefit the capitalists.

The minister also participated in the Christmas clothes distribution at Pedda Vangara. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that the government has allocated Rs 30 crore for organising Christmas feasts. Mahabubabad additional collector Abhilasha Abhinav, MPP Rajeshwari, ZPTC Jyotirmayee and Palakurthi Devasthanamchairman Sriram Chandraiah Sharma were among others present.