KCR hoists National Flag at Pragati Bhavan

On the occasion of 76 th Independent Day celebrations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted national flag at Pragati Bhavan and sung the national anthem.

Senior BRS leader and MLC Madhusudhana Chary, MP J Santosh Kumar and all senior officials participated in the Independence Day celebrations at Pragati Bhavan.

The Chief Minister will also hoist tricolour flag at Golconda fort and address the people at 11 am today. The CM will explain the development taken place in his address during his nine and half year rule in Telangana state. Eom

