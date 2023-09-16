KCR inaugurates Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Kolhapur

Live
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has inaugurated the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme reached in Narlapur of Kolhapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district. Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Kolhapur MLA Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy welcomed CM KCR.
KCR went to Kolhapur by road. On the way, KCR had lunch at Nagar Kurnool Teja Gardens and went to Kolhapur. MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MLC Goreti Venkanna welcomed KCR in Nagarkurnool.
The Chief Minister later visited Anjanagiri reservoir and offered prayers and flowers to the water arrived in reservoir. At 5 pm, he will participate in an public meeting organised at the Palamuru University ground in Kolhapur.
