KCR inaugurates the BRS party office in Nagpur

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao along with party leaders on Thursday inaugurated the BRS party office in Nagpur of Maharashtra and hoisted the flag at the office.

KCR participated in the Pooja ceremony prior to inauguration of the party office and received blessings from the priests. Later, Nagpur district president Gyanesh Wakodkar assumed the chair in the office in presence of KCR.

Meanwhile, the BRS party which is striving to mark its metal at national level with the slogan "Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar" has received a massive response in Nagpur with erection of hoardings, cutouts and flexes of BRS party and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.







