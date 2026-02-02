KCR indestructible, Telangana’s true history: KTR takes on Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday came out strongly in defence of party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), calling him the history of Telangana and asserting that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “wouldn’t even be a footnote.”

Taking to X, the BRS leader was critical of the Chief Minister for dragging KCR into the phone tapping case. “A man who didn’t cower under Delhi’s pressure, a man who didn’t for even a second stray away from the long battle for Telangana, a man who didn’t wince despite all the hardships for this state, a man who stood strongly against all evil forces. He will not be shaken by your cheap tactics today KCR is invincible Fools cannot understand history, let alone create it. You shiver at his name. You have no stature to take his name. You may spew poison today, but he is indestructible He is the history of Telangana, and you wouldn’t even be a footnote Jai KCR! Jai Telangana,” said KTR

KTR’s remarks came as BRS leaders staged widespread demonstrations across Telangana against the SIT notices.

Several other party leaders voiced support for KCR. Leader of Opposition in Council S Madhusudhana Chary said harassing KCR in the name of an SIT probe insulted Telangana society.

He highlighted KCR’s achievements, including the creation of new districts, hospitals, educational institutions, and farmer welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, which placed Telangana at the top in per capita income.

MLC Deshapati Srinivas alleged the SIT case was a politically motivated chapter orchestrated by anti-Telangana forces at the instigation of CM Revanth Reddy, claiming the government was wasting time investigating opposition leaders.

Former corporation chairman Devi Prasad questioned the credibility of the SIT investigation, saying KCR was denied adequate time to respond, while witnesses were being portrayed as accused. MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy added that protests across the state reflected public anger, accusing the government of diversion politics ahead of municipal elections.

He said the SIT case was trivial and that targeting KCR, who “brought Telangana,” was an attempt to deflect attention from unfulfilled promises. The party vowed to continue defending KCR and exposing what it called politically motivated harassment.