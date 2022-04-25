KCR is a much better strategist than Prashant Kishor: KTR

Hyderabad: "TRS is not dependent on Prashant Kishor to win elections or to evolve poll strategies. At most it will utilise the information given by his agency as supplementary. KCR is a better strategist than PK. Congress party is nowhere in the race for next elections and the BJP only makes noise without any substance", says TRS working president K T Rama Rao.



In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, he said the BJP has no foothold in Telangana and only keeps making baseless allegations. "State Congress party is no less in levelling allegations. These parties want to win polls by trying to rake up caste and religious feelings. Such tactics won't work in Telangana. Here people are very intelligent and they closely observe as to who is doing what".

As regards anti-incumbency factor, KTR said, "Yes, it is bound to be there. Is there no anti-incumbency factor against Modi? Because of the Centre's wrong policies, the country is facing worst financial conditions. Petrol and gas prices have gone up like anything. It failed in helping farmers. It is, as a matter of fact, anti-farmer party." Any party which has been in power for two terms is sure to face some anti-incumbency factor, he explained.

When asked about the charge that the TRS was scared of the MIM, he said there was a need to look at things from different perspective. "The TRS never had any alliance with the MIM. Secondly, why don't you think that TRS had contained MIM to just seven seats in the Assembly.

On differences between Modi and KCR, he said KCR has always been friendly with all, including the Centre. "But he decided to expose it only when the Centre failed in all aspects, including helping the new State. The TRS will never compromise in protecting the State interests in any manner, he added.