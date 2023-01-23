KCR is the only leader who thinks about Hindus: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only person who thinks about Hindus in the country. He said that in the past, the governments misused the funds of the temples, but the KCR government gave the government funds to the temples.



Minister Harish Rao distributed the grant documents to students selected under the Vivekananda Foreign Education Scheme under the auspices of Brahmin Welfare Parishad at Boggulakunta, Hyderabad. Rs 20 lakh for each of the selected 121 Brahmin students were sanctioned for foreign studies.

The Minister said that CM KCR intended to help the poor among the Brahmins who are the guardians of Hindu Dharma. He recalled that KCR had set up the first community building for the Brahmin community in Siddipet. He questioned why Brahmins are not being helped in BJP-ruled states.