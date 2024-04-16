KCR is the only one who fights for people says G Jagadish Reddy

Bhongir : Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy hailed BRS party supremo and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao as a champion of rights of people in Telangana.

Addressing a meeting of BRS main workers in Bhongir Assembly, here on Monday, he criticised the BJP and Congress saying, “Not a single minister is speaking when crops are drying up in lakhs of acres in the state.” Jagadish Reddy alleged that 200 farmers have died by suicide in one hundred days of Congress rule.

“The Congress party has taken the State back ten years by promising to bring change. Both BJP and Congress are one,” he stated. “These parties are one in Telangana and they will fight in Delhi. They are both thieves conspiring to eliminate KCR and Kejriwal from politics,” opined the former minister.

Pointing fingers at the R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, he said, “Komatireddy did not appear anywhere even though thefts are happening daily in the district and farmers’ fields are drying up and the millers purchasing grain from farmers at a low price.”



The meeting saw participation from former Bhuvanagiri MLA Pyla Shekhar Reddy, Bhongir parliamentary candidate Kyama Mallesh, party leaders, and cadre.