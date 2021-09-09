KCR is working for Brahmins' welfare: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is working for the development of Brahmins and with his vision the State is on the path of development, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao. At a programme at Singapuram KITS College in Huzurabad on Thursday the minister inaugurated a car and handed over to a Brahmin youth, R Venkata Rama Sharma. The youth was selected for self-employment support for which he applied through the 'Vipra Foundation Help Centre' and mentored by the foundation Chairman Valluri Pavan Kumar to qualify for the Brahmin Parishad Best Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao assured that the State government would extend all possible support to all the poor Brahmins in the State to become financially stable. After formation of Telangana a proper was laid to reach out to Brahmins. He said the problems faced by Brahmins were being solved and the Telangana is the only state in the country paying salaries to the priests from the treasury. The minister specially congratulated Pavan Kumar for setting up a 'Help Centre and providing free services to the community youth to avail government schemes.

To a request for the construction of a community hall (ritual building), allotment of government houses, health cards and others, the minister responded positively and promised to work towards resolving the issues in coordination with the local Brahmin communities. Pavan Kumar said that the Chief Minister has been instrumental in meeting the needs of people from all walks of life in the State by introducing the best welfare schemes in the country and secured a place in the hearts of the people. Setting up a Brahmin corporation for the poor Brahmins to provide financial assistance to cottage industries and overseas higher education scheme, scholarship scheme for poor children and a pension for the elderly vedic scholars through the State Brahmin Parishad were unique initiatives, he noted.

The community leaders Vinnakota Rajkumar, Vishnudas Gopal Rao, Chennuri Suresh Kumar, Valluri Venu Madhav, Vishnudas Mahidhar Rao and SC Corporation Chairman Banda were present.