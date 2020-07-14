KCR, KTR rein in TRS netas

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao seems not happy to indulge his party leaders in a political slugfest with opposition parties in the time of corona crisis. The party chief was serious on the party workers' bid to assault BJP MP D Arvind's convoy in Warangal on Sunday. KCR warned the Warangal leaders to stop such political moves as it will give a political mileage to the rivals. The district leaders were also told that political clash with opposition will intensify the political activity and hinder the government's efforts to contain the spread of deadly virus in the current crisis.



TRS working president KT Rama Rao also enquired the high-pitched political drama between TRS and BJP groups that was witnessed in Warangal for one whole day.

Sources said that KTR instructed all-district party leaders to use the strong party cadre in the corona relief measures taken up by the government. The MLAs and MLCs were instructed to stop making political statements against the opposition leaders. The district leaders were also asked to send a report on their services to the needy on a regular basis.

The party working President told the leaders that there is no use of a political fight with the opposition since there were no elections for the next three years. "This is the time to serve people and win their confidence," he said.