KCR, KTR transforming Hyderabad into global city: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Hyderabad is being transformed into a global city under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and guidance of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday inspected the arrangements for the inauguration of a new flyover and steel bridge built between VST junction and Indira Park junction, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that for the construction of flyovers, underpasses and development of roads, the State government had taken up 48 projects under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), in which 35 projects have been completed so far and the VST flyover is 36th project.

"It is the first steel bridge in India and it is a good decision taken by the Chief Minister for naming this bridge after former minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy," Talasani said.

The 2.63 km long steel bridge was built at a cost of Rs.450 crores and it will resolve the decades old longstanding problem of traffic congestion at RTC X Roads, Ashok Nagar and VST junctions.