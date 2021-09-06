KCR laid pedestal for education in Telangana: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Shamshabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid the pedestal for education just like irrigation and electricity in the State.

She was the chief guest at district-level Teachers' Day celebrations at Rangareddy Zilla Parishad Conference Hall on Sunday and inaugurated Guru Pujotsavam by lighting a lamp. She remembered her days when she was a child studying in Peerkotam and cycled 5 km to reach the school on the occasion.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that 1.30 lakh students of private schools have joined government schools after observing the development being done by the State government. She said Guru Pujotsavam will be conducted on the occasion of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday, which will inspire the teachers.

The Minister also remembered Prof Jaya Shankar, who worked for separate Telangana till his last breath. She said Teacher's Day could not be celebrated last year due to corona and now the programme was being carried out with Covid precautions. The best teachers at national, State and district levels would be recognised and honoured to inspire others, she added. A total of 60 lakh students were studying in the State, of which 30 lakh were government school students.

Later, Minister Sabitha felicitated about 146 best teachers at district-level.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anita Reddy, MLC Janardhan Reddy, Additional Collector Pratik Jain and District Education Officer Sushinder Rao were also present.